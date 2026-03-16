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Zelenskiy Set to Visit Britain Amidst Solidarity Pledge

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to visit Britain on March 17, as announced by British Defence Minister John Healey. Healey assured lawmakers that the UK's commitment to support Ukraine remains unwavering. The visit underlines the strong stance of the UK in backing Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:01 IST
Zelenskiy Set to Visit Britain Amidst Solidarity Pledge
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to arrive in Britain on March 17, according to a statement by British Defence Minister John Healey.

During a session in Parliament, Healey affirmed Britain's unwavering commitment to standing with Ukraine during these trying times.

The visit emphasizes the UK's solidarity with Ukraine amidst continuing geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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