Lt Governor Declares Holiday for Puducherry Election Day

The Lt Governor of Puducherry has officially announced that April 9 will be a public holiday, citing the upcoming territorial Assembly elections as the reason. The declaration falls under the Negotiable Instruments Act, offering residents the opportunity to cast their votes that day.

The Home Department disclosed on Monday that all government offices, local bodies, commercial firms, and industrial establishments across the Union Territory will observe a holiday. This move aims to facilitate employees' participation in the democratic process.

Furthermore, the order declared that workers on daily wages within government sectors will also benefit from a paid holiday. The election across 30 Assembly constituencies will enable voters in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam regions to elect their representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)