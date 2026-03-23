Left Front Expands Slate for West Bengal Elections
The Left Front has announced its third list of candidates, adding 15 new names for the West Bengal assembly elections. Initially covering 224 constituencies, the CPI(M)-led coalition now has contenders for 239 out of 294 seats. Meanwhile, the Indian Secular Front will compete in 33 seats, with some overlap.
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On Monday, the Left Front unveiled its third list of candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections, introducing 15 new candidates. Initially, the CPI(M)-led coalition had announced candidates for 224 of the 294 seats.
With the latest announcement, the Front now has candidates in 239 constituencies for the two-round elections slated for April 23 and 29, with results to be declared on May 4.
The Indian Secular Front (ISF), led by Nawsad Siddique, will contest 33 seats, agreeing with the Left Front on candidates in 29 constituencies. Nevertheless, ISF plans to field candidates in select areas, including Nandigram. Concurrently, the CPI(ML)-Liberation will contest in 10 constituencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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