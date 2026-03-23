Election Watch: Crackdown on Illicit Goods in Tamil Nadu

The Election Commission's surveillance and enforcement teams in Tamil Nadu have seized contraband worth a staggering Rs 151.93 crore, according to a statement released on Thursday. The items include Rs 30.53 crore in cash, drugs valued at Rs 6.47 crore, and numerous bottles of liquor.

In a concerted effort to deter illegal activities during the election period, teams were deployed across Tamil Nadu to closely monitor and eliminate illicit inducements. The ongoing operation has also resulted in the confiscation of valuable precious metals and hundreds of unauthorized freebies.

This move is part of a broader strategy to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process in the state, as authorities act decisively against any attempts to sway voters through illegal means.

(With inputs from agencies.)