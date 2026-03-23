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Italy's Justice System Reform Falls Short

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has acknowledged defeat in a referendum aimed at reforming Italy's justice system. The opposition's 'No' vote garnered around 54%, outpacing the government's 'Yes' support. Projections are based on votes counted from the two-day voting period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:36 IST
Italy's Justice System Reform Falls Short
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Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday admitted defeat in a highly anticipated referendum intended to reform Italy's justice system. The proposed changes, promoted by Meloni's government, were designed to modernize the judiciary and bring it in line with contemporary standards. However, the referendum did not pass, as the electorate favored maintaining the status quo.

The 'No' bloc, backed by opposition parties, is expected to secure approximately 54% of the total votes, surpassing the 46% garnered by the government-supported 'Yes' camp. The voting took place over Sunday and Monday, and projections suggest a clear preference for the opposition's stance.

The failure of the referendum marks a significant setback for Meloni's administration, which had campaigned vigorously for a 'Yes' victory, arguing that the reforms were crucial for accelerating judicial processes and improving efficiency. Reporting by Gavin Jones, with editing by Gianluca Semeraro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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