Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya Takes Helm at Madhya Pradesh Finance Commission

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya has officially taken charge as the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh State Finance Commission. This marks an important chapter for the former Member of Parliament, who promised to focus on equitable financial distribution among urban and panchayat bodies.

Pawaiya emphasized the necessity of understanding the Commission's workflows before engaging in field visits to study the financial development of municipal and panchayat organizations. He indicated that a report aimed at ensuring balanced development across regions would follow these preliminary efforts.

His assumption of office involved rituals performed at Vallabh Bhawan, the state secretariat, attended by Deputy Chief Ministers and other notable ministers. It underscores the political significance of his new role, as reflected in a subsequent meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)