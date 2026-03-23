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Andhra Pradesh Embraces Natural Gas Amid LPG Crisis

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered an action plan to provide piped natural gas to households to address LPG supply issues. With 2.34 lakh PNG connections available but only 60,000 availed, Naidu aims for full coverage. He also encourages using alternate cooking methods to mitigate the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:56 IST
Andhra Pradesh Embraces Natural Gas Amid LPG Crisis
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In response to the ongoing LPG supply crisis, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has mandated the development of an action plan to provide piped natural gas to all households across the state. This initiative is part of a broader effort to tap into alternative fuels, aiming to stabilize the energy sector.

Despite the availability of 2.34 lakh piped natural gas (PNG) connections, only 60,000 have been utilized. Naidu urged officials to ensure 100 percent coverage by accelerating the installation of PNG connections and promoting electric appliances for cooking. This comes as the state grapples with recent crop losses due to untimely rains.

Naidu has also instructed officials to incorporate artificial intelligence in other sectors, highlighting its success in enhancing services at Tirumala. The introduction of AI has reduced waiting times for pilgrims, improved service quality, and increased visitor satisfaction. The push towards technology integration is expected to extend to additional departments for enhanced efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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