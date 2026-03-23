Celebrating Indian Music: The 13th Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards

The '13th Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards' celebrated the rich tapestry of Indian music in Maharashtra, recognizing young and gifted artists on a national platform. The awards commemorate the legacy of Jyotsna Darda, a fervent music enthusiast, and are hosted to inspire emerging talent across the nation.

During the grand ceremony held at Mankapur Divisional Sports Complex, music lovers witnessed young talents Sharayu Date and Hrishikesh Karmarkar receive accolades for their achievements in varied musical traditions. Classical vocalist Pt. Ajay Pohankar was honored with the 'Legend Award', while Anu Malik, a noted music composer, received a 'Special Award'.

Renowned playback singer Shaan was also celebrated with the 'Icon Award', and Nishant Gupta was celebrated as a 'Child Talent'. Dr. Vijay Darda, Chairman of the Editorial Board of Lokmat Media Group, paid tribute to Jyotsna Darda, underscoring the awards' commitment to promote versatile musical talents for the thirteenth consecutive year.

(With inputs from agencies.)