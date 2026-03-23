Privacy Lawsuit Drama: Key Witness Denies Damning Claims

Gavin Burrows, a private investigator, has vehemently denied submitting a critical statement in the privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail's publisher, as litigation continues in London's High Court. Burrows, whose testimony is crucial to the case, claims his signature on the statement was faked, causing courtroom tensions to rise.

The case involves Prince Harry and other high-profile figures, including Elton John, who accuse Associated Newspapers of unlawful information gathering. Despite the mounting evidence presented, Burrows insists his involvement in the case was manufactured, stating, "This thing is based on a pack of lies."

The controversy has engulfed the trial since its January commencement, with allegations of witness manipulation and financial motivations complicating proceedings. The trial's conclusion is anticipated later this month, with Burrows's testimony casting significant uncertainty over the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)