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Gauteng Honors SA Hindus' Role in Social Cohesion

The Office of the Premier of Gauteng praised SA Hindus for promoting social cohesion and humanitarianism. Celebrating its 10th anniversary with a vibrant event, the organization was acknowledged for its charitable initiatives and cultural impact. Political and cultural leaders attended, highlighting the importance of unity within a diverse society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-03-2026 04:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 04:06 IST
Gauteng Honors SA Hindus' Role in Social Cohesion
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Office of the Premier of Gauteng has recognized the significant contributions of SA Hindus in promoting social cohesion and humanitarian efforts across South African communities. This acknowledgment was made as the Hindu organization marked a decade of impactful service with a grand celebration in Lenasia.

The event was attended by a delegation for Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Highlighting the organization's efforts, the delegation lauded founder Pandita Lucy and emphasized the organization's alignment with provincial goals, particularly in addressing corruption.

The celebration, focused on cultural and spiritual unity, included performances, dedicatory ceremonies to Hanuman, and the release of a new anthem. Vip guests from the Indian Consulate and other cultural leaders also attended, reinforcing the event's theme of unity and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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