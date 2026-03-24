The Gyan Bharatam Initiative: Challenges and Prospects

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has raised concerns over the Gyan Bharatam initiative, questioning its transparency and accessibility. While the Centre claims to have made 1.29 lakh digitised manuscripts available to the public, Tharoor argues there is insufficient information regarding access mechanisms, language interfaces, and outreach.

In a statement on social media, Tharoor disclosed a government response to his and NCP leader Sharadchandra Pawar's queries about the initiative. Despite more than eight lakh manuscripts being digitised, detailed data on state-wise and language-wise dissemination, as well as financial accountability, remains unavailable.

Originally announced in the Union Budget 2025-26, the Gyan Bharatam project aims to preserve and protect India's manuscript heritage. However, Tharoor criticized the lack of detailed financial planning and compliance monitoring, warning that this opacity could undermine the project's goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)