Tragic End: Young Farmer's Life Cut Short by Old Feud
A 26-year-old man, Akshay, was shot dead in Shadra Banger village due to an old feud. The incident occurred while he was returning from the fields. Police have registered a murder case against three absconding suspects and launched an investigation to apprehend them.
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- India
A young farmer, identified as Akshay, was reportedly shot dead in Shadra Banger village, police confirmed on Tuesday. The incident, rooted in an old enmity, took place on Monday evening as Akshay returned home from his fields.
Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar stated that the investigation is in progress, highlighting that a complaint by Akshay's family led to a murder case being registered against three individuals: Manoj Kumar, Yuvak, and Bharat. All suspects are currently at large.
Based on preliminary details, police suspect the shooting resulted from past hostilities. However, a deeper probe is ongoing. Three police teams have been constituted to locate the fugitives and advance the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Shadra Banger
- old enmity
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- Akshay
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