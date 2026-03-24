Tragic End: Young Farmer's Life Cut Short by Old Feud

A young farmer, identified as Akshay, was reportedly shot dead in Shadra Banger village, police confirmed on Tuesday. The incident, rooted in an old enmity, took place on Monday evening as Akshay returned home from his fields.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar stated that the investigation is in progress, highlighting that a complaint by Akshay's family led to a murder case being registered against three individuals: Manoj Kumar, Yuvak, and Bharat. All suspects are currently at large.

Based on preliminary details, police suspect the shooting resulted from past hostilities. However, a deeper probe is ongoing. Three police teams have been constituted to locate the fugitives and advance the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)