Calcutta High Court Clears Restricted Ram Navami Procession in Howrah

The Calcutta High Court gave the green light to a Ram Navami procession by Anjani Putra Sena in Howrah, scheduled for March 26. The court imposed strict restrictions to ensure public safety, including limiting participant numbers to 500 and prohibiting the display of weapons.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya ruled that the procession must occur between 8:30 AM and 1:00 PM, preventing any overlap with a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally set for later the same day. This decision comes after the organisation claimed its rights to the procession, having held similar events for 25 years.

The court's conditions stipulate that only one vehicle, carrying a tableau and the idol of Lord Rama, is permitted. Participants are allowed to carry flags and symbolic weapons made exclusively of PVC materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)