Calcutta High Court Clears Restricted Ram Navami Procession in Howrah
The Calcutta High Court approved a Ram Navami procession by Anjani Putra Sena in Howrah with restrictions on March 26. Conditions include a maximum of 500 participants, no weapons, and the use of PVC symbolic items. The procession won't clash with another rally planned on the same day.
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court gave the green light to a Ram Navami procession by Anjani Putra Sena in Howrah, scheduled for March 26. The court imposed strict restrictions to ensure public safety, including limiting participant numbers to 500 and prohibiting the display of weapons.
Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya ruled that the procession must occur between 8:30 AM and 1:00 PM, preventing any overlap with a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally set for later the same day. This decision comes after the organisation claimed its rights to the procession, having held similar events for 25 years.
The court's conditions stipulate that only one vehicle, carrying a tableau and the idol of Lord Rama, is permitted. Participants are allowed to carry flags and symbolic weapons made exclusively of PVC materials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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