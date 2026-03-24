Content Creator Cries Foul: Allegations, Threats, and a Fight for Love

At a press conference on Tuesday, a young woman from Indore, who gained significant recognition at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, accused a film director of misconduct involving minor girls. She, along with her husband, Farman, reported receiving death threats amid tensions surrounding their interfaith marriage.

The couple asserted that the director disparages them publicly and refuses to cast her in his films. Expressing fear for their safety, they appealed to the governments of Kerala and Madhya Pradesh for urgent intervention.

Highlighting religious tensions, Farman, who is Muslim, refuted claims branding him as a 'terrorist.' Both spouses emphasized their marriage followed Hindu rites, denouncing false allegations as groundless and seeking state protection from escalating threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)