Justice Undermined: Haryana Officer's Alleged Misconduct in Child Rape Case

A Haryana female sub-inspector came under severe criticism from the Supreme Court for allegedly trying to influence the family of a four-year-old rape victim to not pursue the case. The officer is reported to have dismissed the seriousness of the complaint and suggested that the child had a 'misunderstanding.'

Compounding the allegations, the sub-inspector was arrested by Haryana's Anti Corruption Branch for allegedly accepting a bribe to close another sexual offense case. The court has served notices to the Haryana government, police chief, and others, following a plea by the child's family seeking a CBI or SIT-led probe into the incident. The sexual assault case was initially registered on February 4.

The Supreme Court bench, which included Chief Justice Surya Kant, reprimanded Gurugram police for their handling of the case, demanding explanations and pertinent documentation. The court was especially concerned about the implications of altering crucial evidence like CCTV footage and conduct deemed to undermine judicial process. The officer has since been suspended, with departmental proceedings underway.