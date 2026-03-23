Left Menu

Justice Undermined: Haryana Officer's Alleged Misconduct in Child Rape Case

A Haryana sub-inspector is accused of mishandling a child rape case, allegedly trying to dissuade the victim's family from pursuing charges. The officer, arrested for bribery in a separate case, is under Supreme Court scrutiny, with the court demanding accountability from state authorities and calling for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:20 IST
Justice Undermined: Haryana Officer's Alleged Misconduct in Child Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Haryana female sub-inspector came under severe criticism from the Supreme Court for allegedly trying to influence the family of a four-year-old rape victim to not pursue the case. The officer is reported to have dismissed the seriousness of the complaint and suggested that the child had a 'misunderstanding.'

Compounding the allegations, the sub-inspector was arrested by Haryana's Anti Corruption Branch for allegedly accepting a bribe to close another sexual offense case. The court has served notices to the Haryana government, police chief, and others, following a plea by the child's family seeking a CBI or SIT-led probe into the incident. The sexual assault case was initially registered on February 4.

The Supreme Court bench, which included Chief Justice Surya Kant, reprimanded Gurugram police for their handling of the case, demanding explanations and pertinent documentation. The court was especially concerned about the implications of altering crucial evidence like CCTV footage and conduct deemed to undermine judicial process. The officer has since been suspended, with departmental proceedings underway.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026