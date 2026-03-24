BMC Commissioner Absence Sparks Controversy in Tribal Community Meeting

BJP MLA Raju Todsam publicly criticized BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani for his absence during a critical meeting with the Scheduled Tribe Welfare Committee. The absence occurred despite the notice given about the committee's visit on November 4, 2025, to the BMC headquarters.

Todsam labeled the commissioner's nonattendance as disrespectful not just to the legislative panel but also to the tribal community it represents. He stressed the importance of the committee's visits, citing that other institutions had shown due respect.

The situation prompted a breach of privilege notice against Gagrani. In response, Speaker Rahul Narwekar confirmed receipt of an explanation from the commissioner, with the legislature's Privileges Committee set to decide on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)