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BMC Commissioner Absence Sparks Controversy in Tribal Community Meeting

During a legislative meeting, BJP MLA Raju Todsam criticized BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani for not attending a scheduled meeting with the Scheduled Tribe Welfare Committee. The commissioner’s absence was viewed as disrespectful. The incident is now under review by the legislature’s Privileges Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:23 IST
BMC Commissioner Absence Sparks Controversy in Tribal Community Meeting
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Raju Todsam publicly criticized BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani for his absence during a critical meeting with the Scheduled Tribe Welfare Committee. The absence occurred despite the notice given about the committee's visit on November 4, 2025, to the BMC headquarters.

Todsam labeled the commissioner's nonattendance as disrespectful not just to the legislative panel but also to the tribal community it represents. He stressed the importance of the committee's visits, citing that other institutions had shown due respect.

The situation prompted a breach of privilege notice against Gagrani. In response, Speaker Rahul Narwekar confirmed receipt of an explanation from the commissioner, with the legislature's Privileges Committee set to decide on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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