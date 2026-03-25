Uttar Pradesh: Medical Professionals Called to Transform Healthcare into Social Movement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday highlighted the essence of patriotism, emphasizing that it transcends slogans and is realized through the dedicated fulfillment of one's duties. Speaking at a felicitation ceremony for medical professionals during Shri Guru Gorakhnath Swasthya Yatra 6.0, Adityanath called on doctors to extend their services beyond traditional settings and into the field.

He stressed that national progress hinges on inclusive development, urging the medical fraternity to spearhead a movement aimed at strengthening all societal segments. As part of this initiative, he encouraged doctors to dedicate one Sunday per month to serve tribal communities in border districts, thereby addressing the healthcare needs of often-overlooked populations.

The Chief Minister praised the progress made for the Tharu community, citing government initiatives to provide housing, electricity, solar panels, health cards, and ration cards. RSS Joint General Secretary Dr. Krishna Gopal echoed these sentiments, underscoring the importance of societal self-awareness in addressing communal challenges. The event, presided over by UP Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, highlighted ongoing efforts by the National Medical Organisation and other groups in serving the needs of the Tharu and Vantangia communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)