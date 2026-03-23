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CAG Audit Uncovers Gaps in Delhi's Healthcare System: Urgent Reforms Needed

Delhi's Public Accounts Committee has identified significant shortfalls in public healthcare, including overcrowding and underutilized welfare programs. The PAC report, referencing a CAG audit, highlights inefficiencies across hospital services, TB control, and financial management, urging immediate reforms to meet Sustainable Development Goal-3 and enhance healthcare delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:50 IST
CAG Audit Uncovers Gaps in Delhi's Healthcare System: Urgent Reforms Needed
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent report, Delhi's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has highlighted substantial gaps in the city's public healthcare system. The report, unveiled in the Assembly on Monday, points to overcrowded hospitals, inefficiencies in tuberculosis control, and shortcomings in implementing welfare schemes for economically disadvantaged groups.

The committee examined findings from a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit, revealing systemic issues such as delays in patient registration, consultation, and diagnostic processes. High patient loads were noted, with doctors spending minimal time per patient and extensive waiting periods for surgeries.

According to the PAC, the lack of infrastructural facilities, weak emergency services, and financial inefficiencies are hindering healthcare progress. Despite increasing the health budget, spending remains low. The committee calls for comprehensive reforms, better planning, and rigorous monitoring to address these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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