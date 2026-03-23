CAG Audit Uncovers Gaps in Delhi's Healthcare System: Urgent Reforms Needed

In a recent report, Delhi's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has highlighted substantial gaps in the city's public healthcare system. The report, unveiled in the Assembly on Monday, points to overcrowded hospitals, inefficiencies in tuberculosis control, and shortcomings in implementing welfare schemes for economically disadvantaged groups.

The committee examined findings from a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit, revealing systemic issues such as delays in patient registration, consultation, and diagnostic processes. High patient loads were noted, with doctors spending minimal time per patient and extensive waiting periods for surgeries.

According to the PAC, the lack of infrastructural facilities, weak emergency services, and financial inefficiencies are hindering healthcare progress. Despite increasing the health budget, spending remains low. The committee calls for comprehensive reforms, better planning, and rigorous monitoring to address these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)