Tuborg Challenges Hustle Culture with 'You Don't Have To' Campaign

Tuborg has launched its new creative campaign, 'You Don't Have To', aiming to challenge hustle culture and the demand for perfectionism in social media. The campaign is directed towards Gen Z, who are reportedly feeling increased pressure to conform to rigid expectations.

Research indicates that 40% of Gen Z experience anxiety from the pressure to maintain an 'always on' lifestyle. Tuborg's campaign encourages abandoning these societal norms in favor of authentic self-expression and individuality by collaborating with international artists like Jay Park.

The global multimedia initiative spans TV, digital, and social media platforms, delivering a message of rebellion and self-discovery. Tuborg's Global Director, Anna Katrine Drumm-Hakim, emphasizes the brand's dedication to promoting authentic connections and self-ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)