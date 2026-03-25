Empowering Indian Women Producers: WIF India's Scholarship Takes Cannes by Storm

Women in Film India has launched a new scholarship in collaboration with Marché du Film and backed by Jio Studios, aimed at empowering mid-career women producers from India. Selected producers will attend the Producers Network Breakfast series at Cannes, a crucial global platform for industry networking and co-production opportunities.

Building on their previous endeavors, the scholarship seeks to amplify WIF India's impact from last year, now supported by a broader call underlined by Jio Studios' partnership. The initiative provides Indian women producers with vital exposure to international cinema landscapes and creative collaborations.

The scholarship focuses on producers with robust portfolios and ongoing feature film projects with global potential. This move is part of a larger effort to cultivate Indian women's involvement in shaping the future of storytelling in global cinema. The deadline for application submissions is set for April 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)