Delhi Shines as Global Cinema Hub: Inaugurating IFFD 2026

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta officially launched the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026, marking a pivotal stride in positioning the city as a global cinema and cultural nucleus. Scheduled from March 25 to 31, the festival will present over 125 films from India and the world, coupled with masterclasses, panel talks, and cultural occasions featuring leading film industry figures.

At the launch event at Bharat Mandapam, Gupta called the festival a milestone in cementing Delhi's global identity in cinema. Highlighting its heritage in art and culture, she emphasized the festival's role in uniting global filmmakers, artists, and audiences, indicating cinema's power to transcend language and geographical barriers.

Gupta underlined the festival's potential as a long-term cultural initiative targeting film tourism and economic growth. The event, which features panels with esteemed actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher, aims to boost opportunities for emerging filmmakers through initiatives like CineXchange. With multiple venues across Delhi, the festival's accessibility will promote the city as a prominent location for film production and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)