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Empowering Women Leaders: Ladies Who Lead Revolutionizes Professional Networking

Ladies Who Lead (LWL), a premier networking platform for women in India, recently hosted exclusive leadership events in Delhi NCR. These gatherings fostered dialogue, peer learning, and connections among women professionals. LWL aims to empower women by providing meaningful networking opportunities within a supportive community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:29 IST
Empowering Women Leaders: Ladies Who Lead Revolutionizes Professional Networking
  • Country:
  • India

Ladies Who Lead (LWL), India's top leadership and networking platform for women professionals, organized a series of exclusive leadership evenings in Delhi NCR ahead of International Women's Day 2026. The events served as intimate gatherings aimed at sparking meaningful conversations and networking opportunities among influential women from various industries.

The gatherings included a special event at Chaand Bagh, home of renowned designer Raseel Gujral Ansal, creating a curated setting for dialogue. Distinguished participants like conservationist Latika Nath, Swanrose Inc Founder Roshini Jaiswal, and others shared insights and built authentic connections. Aabha Bakaya, LWL Founder, emphasized the group's mission to foster a strong community through insightful conversations and collaborations.

LWL also hosted a special session of Conversations Over Cocktails, featuring actress Anjali Anand, co-creator of Beyond The Curve. The session provided members the chance to engage in informal yet impactful discussions. LWL continues to drive change by creating platforms where women can connect, collaborate, and inspire each other toward leadership roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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