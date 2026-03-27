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PM Modi's Digital Dialogue: Connecting with Assam through NaMo App

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will connect with Assam's people and BJP workers via the NaMo app on March 30. The engagement focuses on the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. The BJP urges citizens to participate, aiming for a third consecutive term in power amid electoral boundary changes post-delimitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:52 IST
PM Modi's Digital Dialogue: Connecting with Assam through NaMo App
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage directly with the people of Assam through the NaMo application on Monday, as part of a campaign initiative for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Assam BJP announced on Friday that this interaction would allow the Prime Minister to converse both with party workers and the general public regarding the elections.

Scheduled for March 30 at 1 pm, this initiative represents a digital push by the BJP, urging citizens to register on the app, as the party seeks a third term in the pivotal elections on April 9.

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