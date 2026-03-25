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Abhishek Bachchan's Candid Take on Critics and the Digital Creative Revolution

Actor Abhishek Bachchan discusses the changing dynamics between creators, critics, and audiences in the digital era at the Critics' Choice Awards 2026. He highlights the need for originality and the value of constructive criticism, as 'Homebound' dominates the awards by winning four key categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:37 IST
Abhishek Bachchan's Candid Take on Critics and the Digital Creative Revolution
Abhishek Bachchan (Photo/CCA) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant address at the Critics' Choice Awards 2026, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan illuminated the shifting landscape of content creation and critique, emphasizing the necessity for novelty in the digital age. As creators find their footing and voice through myriad platforms, Bachchan posed compelling questions about the traditional roles of critics and the expectations anchored to artistic expression.

Bachchan remarked on the contemporary scene where millions recreate and reinterpret popular works, sometimes matching or even surpassing original performances. This empowerment of creators challenges established norms. He urged aspirants to distinguish their craft with originality, stressing that successful engagement with audiences demands fresh perspectives and unique performances.

The awards, which celebrate exceptional contributions across Indian cinema and media, saw the film 'Homebound' clinch top honors with wins in four categories, including Best Film and Best Director for Neeraj Ghaywan. The event, judged by a distinguished panel of critics, marks a pivotal moment in Indian storytelling, celebrating diversity and innovation in narratives.

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