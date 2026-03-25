Fuel Crisis Hits Meghalaya Tourism: LPG Shortage Strains Hospitality

The tourism industry in Meghalaya is facing challenges due to a shortage of commercial LPG, causing hotels and restaurants to adjust their services, industry officials announced on Wednesday.

With supplies prioritized for essential services, tourism operators in hotspots like Shillong and Sohra have resorted to alternative cooking methods to continue operations.

Stakeholders warned of a potential decline in tourist satisfaction as menu options are reduced, with officials working to stabilize supply amid rising costs and operational constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)