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Fuel Crisis Hits Meghalaya Tourism: LPG Shortage Strains Hospitality

A severe shortage of commercial LPG is impacting Meghalaya's tourism sector, forcing hotels and restaurants to alter services. While essential services like hospitals are prioritized, hospitality stakeholders struggle with alternative cooking methods and possible gas surcharges, affecting tourist experiences during peak travel season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:46 IST
Fuel Crisis Hits Meghalaya Tourism: LPG Shortage Strains Hospitality
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  • India

The tourism industry in Meghalaya is facing challenges due to a shortage of commercial LPG, causing hotels and restaurants to adjust their services, industry officials announced on Wednesday.

With supplies prioritized for essential services, tourism operators in hotspots like Shillong and Sohra have resorted to alternative cooking methods to continue operations.

Stakeholders warned of a potential decline in tourist satisfaction as menu options are reduced, with officials working to stabilize supply amid rising costs and operational constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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