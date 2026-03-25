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Nagaland CM Calls for Strengthening Naga Unity Amid Cultural Festivities

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized Naga unity and cultural preservation during the first Tenyimi Youth Cultural Festival. Despite challenges of physical integration, Rio urged political, emotional, and cultural solidarity. He highlighted the importance of shared traditions and called for the promotion of the Tenyidie language among Tenyimi communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:54 IST
Nagaland CM Calls for Strengthening Naga Unity Amid Cultural Festivities
Neiphiu Rio
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio underscored the necessity of Naga unity during his speech at the inaugural Tenyimi Youth Cultural Festival. Despite the challenges in physically integrating the contiguous Naga regions, Rio emphasized the importance of political, emotional, and cultural cohesion among the Nagas.

Addressing a gathering at Naga Heritage Village Kisama, Rio stressed that shared customs and historical bonds are pivotal in uniting the Naga people. He advocated for reconciliation and collective efforts toward a dignified resolution of the Naga political issue, citing long-standing support for regional integration within the legislative assembly.

The Chief Minister lauded the Tenyimi Union Nagaland for organizing the festival as a platform for cultural exchange and unity. He called for greater promotion of the Tenyidie language and encouraged the youth to cherish their cultural roots, advocating discipline and resilience in facing modern challenges. The festival underscored the theme of 'Unity through Cultural Heritage' through performances from diverse tribes, reinforcing the collective identity of the broader Naga community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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