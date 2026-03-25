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Andhra Pradesh Tourism Revolution: CM Naidu's Vision for 2029

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directs tourism officials to achieve 50,000 hotel rooms by 2029. Emphasizes enhancing homestays, temple, eco-tourism, and infrastructure while fostering creative economy and cruise tourism. Collaboration across departments aims at boosting the state's tourism potential and improving visitor experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:08 IST
Andhra Pradesh Tourism Revolution: CM Naidu's Vision for 2029
tourism
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set an ambitious target to transform the state's tourism landscape by 2029, aiming for 50,000 hotel rooms to accommodate the growing number of visitors.

During a recent meeting, Naidu urged the Tourism Department to expedite projects approved by the State Investment Promotion Board, emphasizing the development of 10,000 homestay facilities, amusement parks, and the promotion of eco and temple tourism projects.

He also proposed the introduction of seaplane services under the UDAN scheme and encouraged the completion of key infrastructure projects, including water aerodromes, to enhance travel and attract tourists. Naidu highlighted the potential of the creative economy, suggesting Amaravati's development into a Creative City.

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