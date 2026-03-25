Kishor Critiques Nitish's Political Gambit: From Pedestal to Legacy
Prashant Kishor criticizes Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for allegedly engaging in nepotism by inducting his son Nishant into JD(U) and retaining the presidency. Kishor, a former JD(U) leader, suggests Kumar can no longer claim moral high ground as he prepares to step down for a Rajya Sabha role.
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Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, has openly criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for an alleged foray into nepotism. Kishor's criticism came after Kumar was re-elected as JD(U) president and inducted his son Nishant into the party.
Kishor remarked from Munger district that Kumar, long seen as a bastion of anti-nepotism, is now indistinguishable from leaders who treat their parties as family possessions. The remarks highlight discontent with Kumar's political maneuvers, especially as he considers relinquishing the Chief Minister's role for a Rajya Sabha seat.
Kishor also criticized the NDA for alleged voter bribery ahead of last year's assembly polls, citing the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. He speculated that the new Bihar government might prioritize interests aligned with Gujarat, reflecting broader political disillusionment.
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