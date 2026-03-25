Jazeera Airways Dreams of Soaring Again Amidst Crisis

Jazeera Airways, determined to rise from the ashes of the ongoing conflict, plans to offer approximately 200,000 seats in April, marking a recovery of about 40% of its pre-war operations. The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has had disruptive effects on the airline, which has shifted its operations to Saudi Arabia as a strategic response.

The war, entering its fourth week, has resulted in over 2,000 casualties and significantly impacted global markets. Iran's retaliatory campaigns have effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, causing widespread disruptions in global air traffic. Consequently, Kuwait closed its airspace on February 28, leading Jazeera Airways to reroute its operations to Saudi Arabia.

Jazeera Airways is currently operating out of Al Qaisumah and Dammam airports, both in Saudi Arabia, as its executives plan cargo and passenger frequency increases based on demand. Despite challenges, the airline is poised to facilitate nearly two million metric tons of freight into Kuwait via Saudi hubs, maintaining its commitment to connectivity in turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)