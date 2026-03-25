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Parliament Pushes for Swift Overhaul of Ancient Monuments Act

A parliamentary committee has urged the rapid amendment of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958, focusing on flexible buffer zones. The report emphasizes earmarking monument ticketing revenue for conservation and calls for community engagement in monument upkeep and systematic documentation of underwater archaeology findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:35 IST
Parliament Pushes for Swift Overhaul of Ancient Monuments Act
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has strongly advised the government to fast-track amendments to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act of 1958. A central focus is on introducing flexible buffer zone provisions.

The committee's report highlights the need for the Ministry of Culture to dedicate a portion of the Rs 365 crore annual ticketing revenue from centrally protected monuments towards reinvestment in those sites. The Ministry has been asked to present a framework for this revenue allocation within six months.

Additional recommendations include fostering community involvement in monument conservation, establishing clear procedures for site denotification, and documenting underwater archaeological findings. These initiatives aim to enhance the protection, maintenance, and educational value of India's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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