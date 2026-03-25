Parliament's Fierce Debate: IBC Law Sparks Controversy

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was the center of a fervent debate in the Lok Sabha, as opposition members criticized it for failing to deliver timely resolutions due to the overburdened capacity of tribunals. The BJP defended the 2016 legislation, accusing the opposition of adhering to outdated 'license raj' mindsets.

During discussions on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, opposition members argued that the code has become a tool for asset stripping. In response, BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar praised the government's economic policies, emphasizing the IBC as a key component in the Modi administration's progressive reforms.

Junior Law Minister Anurag Thakur highlighted the IBC's success in recovering over Rs 4 lakh crore, while critics like TMC's Saugata Roy pointed to the National Company Law Tribunal's limited capacity as a significant obstacle. The discussion concluded with the government expected to address the criticisms soon.