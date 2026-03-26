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Vibrant Celebrations Mark Ram Navami Across Gujarat

In Gujarat, Ram Navami festivities included colorful processions, a grand ISKCON temple celebration in Ahmedabad, and creative events like a fusion bhajan jam and bikers spelling 'Ram' with motorcycles on Dabhari beach. Devotees marked the occasion with enthusiasm, blending tradition and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:31 IST
Vibrant Celebrations Mark Ram Navami Across Gujarat
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In a vibrant display of devotion, cities across Gujarat came alive on Thursday as devotees celebrated Ram Navami with enthusiasm and creativity. The birth anniversary of Lord Ram was marked by colorful 'Shobha Yatras' or processions in cities such as Rajkot and Vadodara, where communities gathered to show their reverence.

The ISKCON temple in Ahmedabad hosted a significant part of the celebrations with a grand 'Sri Ram Darbar Abhishek' ceremony. The event featured a traditional '56 bhog' offering, and a scheduled evening of a palki procession and Ram Katha, captivating a large number of devotees.

Youth-led events added a modern twist, with a bhajan jamming session in Adalaj and a bikers' group in Surat spelling 'Ram' with their motorcycles on Dabhari beach, showcasing a unique blend of tradition and contemporary creativity. According to Pinank Mashruwala, founder of the bikers' group, it's their way of celebrating the powerful name 'Ram'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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