Humanitarian Gesture Sparks Debate: The Mustafa Brothers' Generous Donation

The Mustafa brothers from a village in Meerut have made headlines with their generous act of donating a residential plot to aid families in Iran, affected by recent attacks. This charitable move, conceived without any desire for publicity, has been both applauded and questioned.

Aman Mustafa and his brothers Yasir and Subar decided to contribute their 125-square-yard plot, worth approximately Rs 15 lakh, to support victims of the US-Israel attacks on Iran. The land was officially transferred to Anjuman Hussainia in the presence of its officials, with Aman emphasizing the donation's purely humanitarian goals.

However, former BJP Yuva Morcha leader Ankit Chaudhary has called for an inquiry into the donation process, urging the authorities to confirm its compliance with legal procedures. The community, meanwhile, views the gesture as a testament to communal harmony and compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)