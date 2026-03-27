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Election Art: Kerala's Wall Painters Balance Tradition and Innovation

In Kerala, wall writing during elections captures attention as artists balance tradition and innovation. Despite technological advancements like the 'Chuvarbot,' the unique artistic touch of human painters remains irreplaceable. Facing a decline in practitioners, the artists adapt with new techniques to stay relevant in a time-sensitive election environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:58 IST
Election Art: Kerala's Wall Painters Balance Tradition and Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

In the vibrant electoral landscape of Kerala, wall writing is both an art and a form of political expression. As the state approaches the Assembly polls, colourful calligraphy and graffiti overtaking walls become a hot topic once again. A notable moment in this tradition is linked to the 1980 Malayalam film Mela, highlighting then-candidate A K Saseendran's campaign.

Today, despite technological advancements like the introduction of 'Chuvarbot,' a robot designed for wall writing, traditional artists maintain their hold on this cultural practice. Artisan Shaji from Nettoor emphasizes the irreplaceable creativity and adaptability that humans bring to this craft, a sentiment shared by veteran artist Ayyappankutty.

However, the number of skilled wall painters is dwindling, driven not by financial unviability but due to lack of recognition and interest from newcomers. These artists find consistent demand during elections and continue vibrant work in non-election periods, painting homes and public spaces across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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