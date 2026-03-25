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Statue Demolition Sparks Outrage in Shahjahanpur

Protests erupted in Shahjahanpur after statues of freedom fighters were demolished during road beautification work. The incident led to the suspension of two municipal officials, sparked nationwide outrage, and prompted calls for a high-level investigation. The company responsible was blacklisted on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:39 IST
Statue Demolition Sparks Outrage in Shahjahanpur
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Protests erupted across Shahjahanpur as statues of renowned freedom fighters were demolished during alleged road beautification work. Outraged citizens accused the district administration of collusion, demanding an inquiry.

Authorities responded by blacklisting the company involved, while two municipal officials faced suspension. The incident sparked nationwide condemnation and protests from various groups, including demands for a reinvestigation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intervened swiftly, stressing accountability and ordering stringent actions. Meanwhile, families of the freedom fighters and the public press for the restoration of their statues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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