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Crafting Cinematic Worlds: Kumud Mishra on Collaborating with Anubhav Sinha

Actor Kumud Mishra shares insights into his repeated collaborations with director Anubhav Sinha, emphasizing the understanding and security he gains from working with familiar filmmakers. Mishra discusses challenges in his roles, especially in Sinha's impactful films like 'Thappad' and 'Assi', and highlights the importance of sparking societal discussions through cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:14 IST
Crafting Cinematic Worlds: Kumud Mishra on Collaborating with Anubhav Sinha
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Actor Kumud Mishra cherishes his collaborations with director Anubhav Sinha, describing them as both secure and special. Mishra, known for his roles in Sinha's films, including 'Thappad' and 'Assi', values the understanding he gains from repeated partnerships.

Sinha's filmmaking process, which involves active participation, allows artists like Mishra to dive deep into their characters. In 'Thappad', Mishra faced challenges in portraying a good father, a role enriched by interactions with co-actor Ratna Pathak Shah. The sense of relief Mishra feels comes from not being the world but part of Sinha's intricate narratives.

The actor also praised Sinha's films for igniting societal conversations, a significant achievement in today's discourse-limited environment. From movies like 'Article 15' to series like 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack', each project compels audiences to reflect. Mishra believes the importance of the process in filmmaking echoes that sentiment, given the transformative power of cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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