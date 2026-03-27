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DR Congo Aims for World Cup Glory After 50-Year Hiatus

The Democratic Republic of Congo seeks to return to the World Cup finals after a 50-year absence through a playoff against Jamaica. Under coach Sebastien Desabre, the team aims to rewrite history by showcasing their talent and unity. Victory would mark a significant achievement for African football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:07 IST
DR Congo Aims for World Cup Glory After 50-Year Hiatus
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The Democratic Republic of Congo is determined to break a 50-year absence from the World Cup as they face Jamaica in a crucial playoff on Tuesday. The matchup takes place in Guadalajara, where both teams vie for a spot in the finals.

Under the leadership of coach Sebastien Desabre, DR Congo has demonstrated resilience and skill, overcoming strong opponents such as Cameroon and Nigeria in previous playoffs. The team is bolstered by the return of striker Yoane Wissa from injury, adding further potential to their attacking lineup.

Should DR Congo qualify, they will join the tournament's expanded roster of 48 teams, increasing African representation. The historical context adds pressure, as DR Congo's past World Cup journey ended in disappointment in 1974. This time, the team is ready to forge a new chapter in their football legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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