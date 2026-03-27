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Clash Erupts During Ram Navami Festivities in Jharkhand

A clash between two groups during Ram Navami celebrations in Garwah, Jharkhand, led to the arrest of 20 individuals. The altercation occurred over the hoisting of a religious flag and firecrackers, resulting in stone-pelting and injuries. Additional police have been deployed to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garwah | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:33 IST
Clash Erupts During Ram Navami Festivities in Jharkhand
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  • India

A clash erupted between two groups in Jharkhand's Garwah district during Ram Navami festivities, leading to the arrest of 20 individuals. The altercation began over a disagreement regarding the hoisting of a religious flag and the use of firecrackers, according to officials.

The situation escalated quickly, turning violent as both sides engaged in stone-pelting despite police intervention efforts. Injuries were reported on both sides, including among law enforcement officers. CCTV footage helped authorities identify the perpetrators, leading to the arrests, as confirmed by Sub-Divisional Officer (Ranka), Rudra Pratap.

To prevent further disruption, additional police forces have been stationed in the area. Senior officials, including Palamu Deputy Inspector General Kishore Kaushal, are actively monitoring the situation to ensure security during the upcoming Ram Navami immersion processions organized by akhara committees across the district.

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