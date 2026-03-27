Jharkhand Celebrates Ram Navami with Grand Festivities and Heightened Security
Devotees in Jharkhand celebrated Ram Navami with fervor, as Chief Minister Hemant Soren participated in rituals at a Ranchi temple. Security was tightened statewide with drone surveillance, ensuring peaceful festivities. Religious processions and greetings from Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar highlighted the celebrations, emphasizing the values of Lord Ram.
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- India
On Friday, Jharkhand marked Ram Navami with devotees flocking to temples across the state. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alongside his wife, participated in rituals at the Shri Ram Janaki Tapovan Temple in Ranchi, celebrating the occasion with the community.
Security measures were tightened across Jharkhand to ensure a peaceful celebration. Drones, CCTV cameras, and special rapid response teams were deployed, particularly in sensitive areas. Officials emphasized stringent monitoring of social media to maintain peace and warned against posting objectionable content.
Religious processions highlighted the day, with special arrangements in districts like Hazaribag and East Singhbhum. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar extended greetings, invoking Lord Ram's ideals of truth and righteousness, wishing happiness and prosperity for all.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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