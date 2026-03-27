Tragic Drowning in Jharkhand: A Couple's Last Moments
A couple, Rajendra and Parvati Murmu, tragically drowned in a well in Giridih, Jharkhand. The accident occurred when Parvati slipped while fetching water, leading Rajendra to jump in to save her. Unfortunately, both lost their lives. Police have registered an unnatural death case and handed over the bodies post-mortem.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking incident in Jharkhand's Giridih district, a couple has died after drowning in a well, local authorities confirmed on Friday.
The victims, identified as Rajendra Murmu, 35, and his wife, Parvati Murmu, 32, tragically lost their lives in Govindpura village, under the jurisdiction of Gandey police station. This calamitous event occurred on Thursday.
Officer Anand Singh, in charge of Gandey police station, reported that Parvati Murmu slipped into the well while fetching water. In a desperate attempt to save her, Rajendra also entered the well, but both succumbed tragically. The bodies were recovered and released to family members following an autopsy, and an unnatural death case has been filed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Giridih
- couple
- drowning
- well
- accident
- deaths
- Rajendra Murmu
- Parvati Murmu
- police
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing India's Healthcare: A Shift Towards Holistic Well-being
Situation in many countries is bad due to West Asia war; in India, we are managing it well: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in RS.
Bank's Role in Ghislaine Maxwell's Hidden Wealth Unveiled
Tragic Bear Deaths Spark Investigation in Chhattisgarh
Tragic Inferno: Andhra Pradesh Bus Accident Victims Identified via DNA