Tragic Drowning in Jharkhand: A Couple's Last Moments

In a heartbreaking incident in Jharkhand's Giridih district, a couple has died after drowning in a well, local authorities confirmed on Friday.

The victims, identified as Rajendra Murmu, 35, and his wife, Parvati Murmu, 32, tragically lost their lives in Govindpura village, under the jurisdiction of Gandey police station. This calamitous event occurred on Thursday.

Officer Anand Singh, in charge of Gandey police station, reported that Parvati Murmu slipped into the well while fetching water. In a desperate attempt to save her, Rajendra also entered the well, but both succumbed tragically. The bodies were recovered and released to family members following an autopsy, and an unnatural death case has been filed.