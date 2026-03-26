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Tragic Turn: Woman Undertrial Hangs Herself in Jharkhand Jail

A woman undertrial prisoner, Sanjhali Hembrom, hanged herself in the bathroom of a divisional jail in Jharkhand's Pakur district. She was facing charges related to the murder of her husband. Authorities are investigating the incident to ascertain the cause and circumstances leading to the suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pakur | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:34 IST
Tragic Turn: Woman Undertrial Hangs Herself in Jharkhand Jail
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Pakur district as an undertrial prisoner, identified as Sanjhali Hembrom, committed suicide by hanging herself in the jail's bathroom. The incident occurred on Thursday evening, officials confirmed.

After her desperate act, Hembrom was immediately transported to Sadar Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced her dead on arrival. Sanjhali was incarcerated for alleged involvement in the murder of her husband earlier this year.

Deputy Commissioner Manish Kumar has announced an investigation to understand the reasons behind this tragic event. Meanwhile, SP Nidhi Dwivedi has assured that further details regarding Hembrom's death will be revealed as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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