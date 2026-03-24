Dhurandhar: The Revenge - A Cinematic Spectacle Taking Box Offices by Storm

Superstar Rajinikanth has described 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' directed by Aditya Dhar, as an essential cinematic experience. Since its release on March 19, the film has smashed box office records, accumulating over Rs 700 crore globally.

Featuring actor Ranveer Singh, the sequel returns to Karachi's tumultuous underworld, echoing with the aftermath of significant geopolitical events. With its engaging storyline and powerful performances, the film offers a riveting exploration of covert intelligence.

Dhar's compelling direction and the cast's outstanding dramatics, including actors such as R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, promise audiences a gripping cinematic journey, available in multiple languages across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)