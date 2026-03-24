Dhurandhar: The Revenge - A Cinematic Spectacle Taking Box Offices by Storm
Superstar Rajinikanth has praised Aditya Dhar's blockbuster film, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' declaring it a must-watch. With a global box office success of over Rs 700 crore, the sequel features Ranveer Singh in a compelling lead role. Set in Karachi, the film highlights geopolitics and covert intelligence operations.
- Country:
- India
Superstar Rajinikanth has described 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' directed by Aditya Dhar, as an essential cinematic experience. Since its release on March 19, the film has smashed box office records, accumulating over Rs 700 crore globally.
Featuring actor Ranveer Singh, the sequel returns to Karachi's tumultuous underworld, echoing with the aftermath of significant geopolitical events. With its engaging storyline and powerful performances, the film offers a riveting exploration of covert intelligence.
Dhar's compelling direction and the cast's outstanding dramatics, including actors such as R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, promise audiences a gripping cinematic journey, available in multiple languages across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)