Furniture Industry Masterplan Gains Momentum: R400M Fund Drives Job Creation, Sector Revival

South Africa’s Furniture Industry Masterplan is delivering tangible results, with renewed factory activity, job creation, and strengthened industry support mechanisms, Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Alexandra Abrahams announced.

Addressing an Executive Oversight Committee meeting in Edenvale, the Deputy Minister commended stakeholders for the significant progress achieved since the Masterplan’s implementation began in 2021, highlighting it as a key instrument in revitalising the country’s manufacturing base.

A Strategic Push to Revive Local Manufacturing

The Furniture Industry Masterplan is one of eight sector-focused policy frameworks aimed at boosting local production, strengthening value chains, and creating sustainable employment.

Its core objectives include:

Protecting the domestic furniture industry

Retaining and expanding manufacturing capacity

Increasing local sourcing and supply

Enhancing global competitiveness of South African furniture products

Abrahams emphasised that the Masterplan is being implemented through a multi-stakeholder model, bringing together government, industry, labour unions, and sector bodies to drive coordinated action.

R400 Million Challenge Fund Fuels Growth

A key pillar of the Masterplan is the R400 million Furniture Challenge Fund, jointly supported by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

Progress so far includes:

R75.9 million approved in funding deals

R40.6 million already disbursed

R50 million allocated to the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) for targeted industry support

These investments have enabled the revival of previously closed factories, safeguarding industrial capacity and supporting local production.

Job Creation Across Provinces

The initiative has already delivered measurable employment gains:

849 jobs created

Impact spread across Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal

Additionally, the City of Cape Town has committed over R1.8 million to pilot a Furniture Light Manufacturing Support Programme, further strengthening regional industry development.

Expanding Global Market Access

The Masterplan is also helping local manufacturers access international markets through:

Participation in Outward Selling Missions

Support for global trade exhibitions

These initiatives aim to position South African furniture products competitively in global markets, boosting exports and industry visibility.

From Recovery to Long-Term Competitiveness

Deputy Minister Abrahams stressed that while early gains are encouraging, the focus must now shift to sustaining and scaling these achievements.

“The progress we have seen demonstrates what is possible when government, industry and labour act with a shared sense of purpose,” she said.

She outlined key priorities going forward:

Strengthening business competitiveness

Deepening local value chains

Ensuring targeted and market-responsive support measures

Building an export-ready, resilient industry

A Model for Sectoral Transformation

The Furniture Industry Masterplan reflects a broader policy approach focused on collaborative industrial development, where targeted interventions are aligned with real sector needs.

With continued investment, coordination, and policy support, the initiative is expected to play a crucial role in:

Revitalising South Africa’s manufacturing sector

Driving inclusive economic growth

Creating sustainable employment opportunities

As implementation progresses, the Masterplan stands as a key example of how structured public-private collaboration can deliver meaningful outcomes for industry and workers alike.