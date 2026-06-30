US-India Trade Ties Near Breakthrough: A Strategic Partnership for the Future

At the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor highlighted the imminent conclusion of a significant bilateral trade agreement between the US and India, acknowledging New Delhi's growing global influence. Gor reiterated the commitment of the US to work closely with India, underscoring the countries' shared democratic ethos.

Reflecting on historical ties, Gor recalled a discussion with an Indian minister, which emphasized the durability of the partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies. He noted the fundamental commonalities, including robust democratic processes, which provide a solid foundation for the future relationship between the two nations.

Gor outlined the vast opportunities for collaboration, particularly in sectors like AI and technology, as pivotal for setting a decades-long trajectory. His remarks came following extensive discussions between Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to further bolster economic ties.