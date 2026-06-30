US-India Relations: Trump’s Unwavering Bond with PM Modi
US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has emphasized the strength and depth of the relationship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting their personal bond as a driving force for strong US-India ties in trade, defense, and technology, with long-term implications for bilateral cooperation.
US President Donald Trump views Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a close ally and remains intensely committed to bolstering US-India cooperation according to US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. Gor articulated the camaraderie between Trump and Modi as a key factor in advancing bilateral ties during an address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit.
Gor revealed that President Trump holds India in high esteem and fondly recalls his experiences in the country, expressing his hopes of visiting again during a second term. Highlighting the bond between Trump and Modi, Gor shared an anecdote from a recent UFC event, illustrating the unscheduled nature of their interactions as a testament to their friendship.
The envoy emphasized the ongoing collaboration between the two nations in trade, investment, defense, and technology, with both administrations focused on achieving tangible results. He urged stakeholders to view the partnership as a long-term endeavor, poised to shape bilateral relations for decades, citing past major public events like 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump' as exemplifying the formidable association between the leaders.
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