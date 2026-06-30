Trump Declares Modi a Friend: US-India Relations Deepen

US President Trump regards Indian PM Modi as a close friend, enhancing cooperation between the countries. At the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, US Ambassador Sergio Gor emphasized the personal bond as critical for bilateral ties, forecasting continued collaboration in trade, defense, investment, and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 10:17 IST
Trump Declares Modi a Friend: US-India Relations Deepen
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (Photo/YouTube/USISPF). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump considers Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a close ally, underscoring a strengthening of US-India relations, according to US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. Gor highlighted this personal connection as pivotal during his address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit.

Expressing the Trump administration's commitment to India, Gor revealed Trump's fond memories of his previous visit to the nation. He noted that Trump frequently reflects on the experiences and that the administration remains keen on cooperating with India across various sectors.

In a move signaling the deep camaraderie between Trump and Modi, Gor recounted a casual moment when Trump wanted to call Modi without following formal protocols. Such anecdotes, Gor explained, reflect the unstructured yet strong friendship that greatly benefits broader strategic partnership areas, notably trade and defense.

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