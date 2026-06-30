Airlines Brace for Disruption: Rainfall and Weather Woes in Mumbai and Dharamshala

In the face of looming adverse weather conditions, Akasa Air and SpiceJet have both issued travel advisories, cautioning passengers about potential flight disruptions. The airlines have highlighted Mumbai and Dharamshala as areas of concern, citing forecasts of heavy rainfall and stormy weather.

Akasa Air, in a statement released on Tuesday, warned of possible delays due to Mumbai's predicted heavy rainfall. The airline has advised its passengers to check their flight status prior to heading to the airport to avoid any inconvenience. Meanwhile, SpiceJet echoed similar sentiments, alerting travelers to the likelihood of disruptions at Dharamshala's airport.

These advisories follow predictions from the India Meteorological Department indicating an uptick in rainfall across Himachal Pradesh and surrounding areas. The impact is expected to be significant, with potential heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds affecting flight operations.