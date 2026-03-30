President Murmu's State Visits to Bihar and Karnataka
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Bihar and Karnataka over the next two days, attending events at Nalanda University and Sree Siddaganga Math. Her visit includes gracing a convocation ceremony and honoring the 119th birthday of Dr Sree Sree Sivakumara Mahaswamiji.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:34 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu is set to travel to Bihar and Karnataka, according to her office's announcement on Monday.
In Bihar, President Murmu will participate in Nalanda University's convocation ceremony in Rajgir on Tuesday, adding prestige to the academic event.
On the following day, April 1, she will attend the 119th birthday celebration and Guruvandana of Dr Sree Sree Sivakumara Mahaswamiji at Sree Siddaganga Math, Tumakuru, Karnataka, underscoring her commitment to cultural and spiritual events.
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