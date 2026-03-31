Embracing Mahavira's Teachings Amid Global Strife

During the Mahavir Janma Kalyanak celebrations, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged humanity to adopt the teachings of Lord Mahavira to foster peace and brotherhood amid global conflicts. He stressed that understanding diverse cultures and experiences can bridge divides and contribute to enduring peace.

Addressing the gathering, Sinha called on the younger generation to embrace non-violence and reassess their relationship with nature, highlighting how it has been overexploited. He pointed out that true progress arises from responsibility and accountability, drawing on Mahavira's tenets of Ahimsa and Anekantavada.

Referring to India's role on the global stage, Sinha cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as inspiring, promoting peace as a courageous stance rather than weakness. He emphasized the importance of building bridges instead of fostering divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)