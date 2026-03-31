Purvanchal's Cultural Legacy: A Glimpse into India's Soul
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the cultural significance of Purvanchal in eastern Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing its role in shaping India's heritage. He underscored the importance of preserving local dialects, folk arts, and cuisines as essential to maintaining cultural identity and strengthening national unity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised the integral role of Purvanchal in molding India's cultural identity, during an event focused on the region's ancestral connections.
He emphasized that the 'Maati' of Purvanchal is not just soil, but a symbol of tradition, resilience, and communal spirit, crucial to maintaining heritage amid global achievements.
Birla stressed the importance of preserving local dialects, folk arts, and traditional cuisines to ensure these cultural elements continue to fortify India's national fabric.
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